Ham Lake man missing in Cass County

A news release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said that David Rickbeil, 60, is missing, but did not say when he was reported missing, who made the report, when his vehicle was found or what kind of vehicle he was driving.

The vehicle was found on Lake Washburn Road.

Anyone with information on Rickbeil’s whereabouts should call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (218) 547-1424.