National Night Out events set for Tuesday
BEMIDJI—Multiple Bemidji organizations will host National Night Out events Tuesday to celebrate the get-together's 35th year.
The Bemidji Police Department, along with the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, will participate in America's Night Out Against Crime, an event created in 1984 to promote community involvement in crime prevention.
Police and sheriff's office personnel will be on-site at the field between JW Smith and the Boys & Girls Club at the event. Target will provide a free dinner and children can enjoy a bounce house, games and other activities, including a dunk tank.
Other Bemidji businesses and organizations will attend with information booths.
St. Mark's Lutheran Church will also join in the festivities. A meal will be served at the church, 2220 Anne St. NW, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Snacks, refreshments and live entertainment will be available there all day Tuesday, and attendees can observe safety demonstrations by fire, police and sheriff's office personnel, as well as a North Memorial helicopter demonstration, door prize drawing and activities for children.
For more information visit the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce website.