National Night Out events set for Tuesday

Police and sheriff's office personnel will be on-site at the field between JW Smith and the Boys & Girls Club at the event. Target will provide a free dinner and children can enjoy a bounce house, games and other activities, including a dunk tank.

Other Bemidji businesses and organizations will attend with information booths.

St. Mark's Lutheran Church will also join in the festivities. A meal will be served at the church, 2220 Anne St. NW, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Snacks, refreshments and live entertainment will be available there all day Tuesday, and attendees can observe safety demonstrations by fire, police and sheriff's office personnel, as well as a North Memorial helicopter demonstration, door prize drawing and activities for children.

For more information visit the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce website.