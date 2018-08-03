Fairgoers are asked to keep an eye open for people wearing blue vests. These individuals are volunteers who will be taking a survey of fair visitors, vendors and exhibitors and will approach people at the fair in hopes of gathering information.

The short survey should only take a few minutes to complete and is anonymous; no names, phone numbers or email address will be requested.

The Beltrami County Agricultural Association—also known as the Fair Board—received a grant to contract with the University of Minnesota to research and measure the cultural and economic impact of the fair. Results from the surveys will be tabulated to learn more about fair attendees and participants, and to gather feedback.

"We are really, really excited about this," said Beryl Wernberg, a member of the Fair Board Economic Survey Subcommittee. "It will be a really good economic indicator for us, for the county, and I think it will be eye-opening for the county board, the city of Bemidji, all of our area cities and communities, everyone."

There are several versions of the survey, with questions developed specifically for fair-goers, vendors, animal exhibitors and static exhibitors. The questions will ask not only what attractions interest attendees, but also will probe, for example, how much animal exhibitors spend to raise and care for their animals, how much businesses spend to develop and decorate their booths, and whether vendors consider the fair a good place to showcase their products.

"We think the fair does a pretty good job at bringing in money for businesses and our town," Wernberg said. "The cool thing is that this will tell us that. Are we doing it right? Do we need to change some things?"

Surveyors will work in two-hour shifts and are trained to not interrupt the fun of the fair. Wernberg said they might approach people waiting in line, wandering through animal displays and exhibits or exploring the Midway.

Once people complete the survey, they will receive a blue "I was surveyed" sticker to indicate that they have already taken part, so they should not be repeatedly approached.

Wernberg said the Fair Board should receive the results of the research this fall and is excited to see what it reveals. Representatives from the U of M met with the subcommittee repeatedly to develop questions for the surveys and to ensure they targeted the requested information.

"It has been a fun process. Everyone had great input," she said.

The survey, which has never been done at the fair, is one part of the Fair Board's "master plan" for the future, looking at how to best utilize the fairgrounds, not just for this one week out of the fair, but year-round.

While the fairgrounds have long been used throughout the year to host 4-H meetings and gatherings, they are increasingly becoming a destination location for special events and weddings.

"That's what we want," Wernberg said. "We don't want (the fairgrounds) to just sit around and sit. We want them to be used."

Additionally, the survey and subsequent results will provide quantifiable data that will strengthen future grant applications and provide a baseline against which any future research could be compared.

"This is all part of our master plan," Wernberg said.

IF YOU GO:

What: Beltrami County Fair

When: Wednesday, Aug. 8, to Sunday, Aug. 12

Where: Beltrami County Fairgrounds, located north of Bemidji off U.S. Highway 71.

Cost: $5 per vehicle per day. Wristbands available for Midway.

Information: https://beltramicountyfair.org/