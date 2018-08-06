Search
    Prepare for the Fair: Beltrami County Fair starts Wednesday

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:34 p.m.
    Beltrami County Fair Board Secretary/Manager Paul Hokuf moves some parking barriers on Monday ahead of the start of fair week. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 1 / 2
    Kelliher Schools robotics, art and design teacher Eric Carlson, left, and 4-H SET/Robotics team leader Thomas Lembrick discuss some robotics projects on Monday ahead of the Beltrami County Fair. (Jordan Shearer | Bemidji Pioneer) 2 / 2

    BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Fair runs Wednesday through Sunday at the Fairgrounds, located north of Bemidji off of Highway 71.

    Entry to the fair costs $5 per vehicle per day. Wristbands are available for the Midway.

    The annual Fair Guide details all the schedules and details for the annual get-together, but a selection of events are listed below. Please note that live music and entertainment is available throughout the day on the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage.

    Wednesday

    • 5 p.m. 4-H Pet Show (in Small Animal Arena)

    • 6-10 p.m. Arm Band Night (Midway, additional cost)

    • 6 p.m. Kids Talent Show (Marilyn Shutter Country Stage)

    • 6 p.m. Open Horse and Pony Pull (Grandstand, additional cost)

    • 7 p.m. 4-H Dog Showmanship

    • 8 p.m. Hall of Fame Inductions & Jam (Stage)

    Thursday

    • 9 a.m. 4-H Goat Show (Large Animal Arena)

    • 9 a.m. Tiny Tots Horse Show (Horse Arena)

    • Noon Bemidji Total Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

    • 1-3 p.m. DNR Youth Events (Heritage Square)

    • 3 p.m. Carnival opens (Midway, additional cost)

    • 3 p.m. Open Class Exhibits open

    • 3 p.m. 4-H Horse Show Games (Horse Arena)

    • 4 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt Relay (Small Animal Arena)

    • 4 p.m. 4-H Swine Show (Small Animal Arena)

    • 7 p.m. MotoCity Motorcross (Grandstand, additional cost)

    • 8 p.m. Music Jam (Stage)

    Friday

    • 9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show (Small Animal Arena)

    • 9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Performance (Horse Arena)

    • 1-3 p.m. DNR Youth Events (Heritage Square)

    • 1 p.m. 4-H Beef Show (Large Animal Arena)

    • 3 p.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show (Horse Arena)

    • 3 p.m. Carnival opens (Midway, additional cost)

    • 3 p.m. Northwind Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

    • 5 p.m. Draft Horse-Halter Classes

    • 6 p.m. Northwind Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

    • 6 p.m. Fashion Revue(Stage)

    • 7-8 p.m. Bemidji Total Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

    • 7 p.m. Gold Mine Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand, additional cost)

    • 7 p.m. Classic Country Trivia Challenge (Stage)

    • 8 p.m. Music Jam (Stage)

    Saturday

    • 8 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show (Small Animal Arena)

    • 9 a.m. Draft Horse-Harness Classes

    • 9:30 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show (Large Animal Arena)

    • 10 a.m. to noon Gym Bin (Heritage Square)

    • 11 a.m. 4-H Sheep Show (Small Animal Arena)

    • Noon Carnival opens (Midway, additional cost)

    • Noon to 5 p.m. Armband at Carnival (Midway, additional cost)

    • Noon to 5 p.m. Lions Club, Bee Demo (Heritage Square)

    • 2 p.m. Paws All About It—Dog Arena

    • 4:30 p.m.4-H Market Livestock Auction of Champions (Large Animal Arena)

    • 6:30 p.m. Dress A Goat (Small Animal Arena)

    • 6:30 p.m. Pretty Poultry Parade (Small Animal Arena)

    • 7 p.m. Gold Mine Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand, additional cost)

    • 8 p.m. Jam Session (Stage)

    Sunday

    • 8 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)

    • 10 a.m. 4-H and Open Dog Agility Show, preceded by Dog Obedience Demo

    • 10 a.m. Paint The Pig Contest

    • 11 a.m. 4-H Award Show (Stage)

    • 11:30 a.m. Barnyard Obstacle Course (Large Animal Arena)

    • Noon to 5 p.m. Lions Club (Heritage Square)

    • Noon to 5 p.m. Armband prices at Carnival (Midway, additional cost)

    • 1 p.m. Off Road Obstacle Challenge (Grandstand, additional cost)

    • 1 p.m. 4-H Premier Showmanship and Herdsmanship Awards (Large Arena)

    • 3 p.m. Chicken Races (Small Animal Arena)

    • 3 p.m. Sheep Sock Races (Small Animal Arena)

    • 5 p.m. Exhibit release time

