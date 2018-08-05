Fun at the Fair: Beltrami County Fair starts Wednesday

The annual Fair Guide details all the schedules and details for the annual get-together, but a selection of events are listed below. Please note that live music and entertainment is available throughout the day on the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage.

Wednesday

• 5 p.m. 4-H Pet Show (in Small Animal Arena)

• 6-10 p.m. Arm Band Night (Midway, additional cost)

• 6 p.m. Kids Talent Show (Marilyn Shutter Country Stage)

• 6 p.m. Open Horse and Pony Pull (Grandstand, additional cost)

• 7 p.m. 4-H Dog Showmanship

• 8 p.m. Hall of Fame Inductions & Jam (Stage)

Thursday

• 9 a.m. 4-H Goat Show (Large Animal Arena)

• 9 a.m. Tiny Tots Horse Show (Horse Arena)

• Noon Bemidji Total Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

• 1-3 p.m. DNR Youth Events (Heritage Square)

• 3 p.m. Carnival opens (Midway, additional cost)

• 3 p.m. Open Class Exhibits open

• 3 p.m. 4-H Horse Show Games (Horse Arena)

• 4 p.m. Frozen T-Shirt Relay (Small Animal Arena)

• 4 p.m. 4-H Swine Show (Small Animal Arena)

• 7 p.m. MotoCity Motorcross (Grandstand, additional cost)

• 8 p.m. Music Jam (Stage)

Friday

• 9 a.m. 4-H Poultry Show (Small Animal Arena)

• 9 a.m. 4-H Horse Show, Performance (Horse Arena)

• 1-3 p.m. DNR Youth Events (Heritage Square)

• 1 p.m. 4-H Beef Show (Large Animal Arena)

• 3 p.m. 4-H Llama/Alpaca Show (Horse Arena)

• 3 p.m. Carnival opens (Midway, additional cost)

• 3 p.m. Northwind Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

• 5 p.m. Draft Horse-Halter Classes

• 6 p.m. Northwind Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

• 6 p.m. Fashion Revue(Stage)

• 7-8 p.m. Bemidji Total Martial Arts (Heritage Square)

• 7 p.m. Gold Mine Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand, additional cost)

• 7 p.m. Classic Country Trivia Challenge (Stage)

• 8 p.m. Music Jam (Stage)

Saturday

• 8 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show (Small Animal Arena)

• 9 a.m. Draft Horse-Harness Classes

• 9:30 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show (Large Animal Arena)

• 10 a.m. to noon Gym Bin (Heritage Square)

• 11 a.m. 4-H Sheep Show (Small Animal Arena)

• Noon Carnival opens (Midway, additional cost)

• Noon to 5 p.m. Armband at Carnival (Midway, additional cost)

• Noon to 5 p.m. Lions Club, Bee Demo (Heritage Square)

• 2 p.m. Paws All About It—Dog Arena

• 4:30 p.m.4-H Market Livestock Auction of Champions (Large Animal Arena)

• 6:30 p.m. Dress A Goat (Small Animal Arena)

• 6:30 p.m. Pretty Poultry Parade (Small Animal Arena)

• 7 p.m. Gold Mine Ranch Rodeo (Grandstand, additional cost)

• 8 p.m. Jam Session (Stage)

Sunday

• 8 a.m. Open Horse Show (Horse Arena)

• 10 a.m. 4-H and Open Dog Agility Show, preceded by Dog Obedience Demo

• 10 a.m. Paint The Pig Contest

• 11 a.m. 4-H Award Show (Stage)

• 11:30 a.m. Barnyard Obstacle Course (Large Animal Arena)

• Noon to 5 p.m. Lions Club (Heritage Square)

• Noon to 5 p.m. Armband prices at Carnival (Midway, additional cost)

• 1 p.m. Off Road Obstacle Challenge (Grandstand, additional cost)

• 1 p.m. 4-H Premier Showmanship and Herdsmanship Awards (Large Arena)

• 3 p.m. Chicken Races (Small Animal Arena)

• 3 p.m. Sheep Sock Races (Small Animal Arena)

• 5 p.m. Exhibit release time