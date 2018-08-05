Local tribes receive Circle of Excellence Awards

Piper's Circle of Excellence Awards recognize excellence among human services providers, counties, tribes, advocacy groups and other organizations that work in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Human Services to help people meet their basic needs so they can live in dignity and achieve their highest potential, according to a press release. This is the seventh annual year of the awards.

Oshkiimaajitahdah is a culturally grounded Temporary Assistance for Needy Families/employment services program on the Red Lake Nation. It offers employment and career development services, cultural programming, GED/adult basic education, and on-site child care to help participants meet their employment goals and become self-sufficient.

White Earth Nation Human Services WECARE (White Earth Coordination Assessment Resources and Education) is White Earth Reservation's two-generational approach to supporting family services. The process engages families in a meaningful way in the development of their own case plans, with accountability and support at the client and system levels, the release said.