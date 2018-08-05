Beltrami 4-H youth qualify for Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show

The Beltrami 4-H Drill Teams also will perform at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, and at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, during the Beltrami County Fair.

The Drill Team Competition gives 4-H'ers a chance to learn about horses and gain leadership and teamwork skills in a positive environment, a press release said. Drill teams showcase synchronized displays of riding, in addition to teamwork, creativity, sportsmanship and pride, the release said.

For more information, contact the Beltrami Extension/4-H Office at (218) 444-5722 or Program

Coordinator Ann Marie Ward at (218) 556-1436.