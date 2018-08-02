Crime report for Aug. 1

7:28 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested for giving a false name at the intersection of America Avenue NW and 8th Street NW after deputies recognized that he was a suspect in a Bemidji Police Department case.

Violations/Court Orders

5:46 p.m. A 38-year-old male was arrested for violating an order for protection on Country Club Road NE.

7:58 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 800 block of Town Hall Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

DWI

2:05 a.m. A 49-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Sex Crimes

7:05 p.m. An officer took a report of a possible sexual assault at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW. The case was referred for further investigation.

Violations/Court Orders

3:33 p.m.A 45-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue SW.