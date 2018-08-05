Councilor Johnson named president of greater minnesota coalition
Bemidji City Councilor Ron Johnson was elected to serve as president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities on July 27 at the coalition's three-day summer conference in Mankato. As president, Johnson will help direct efforts to inform state legislators on issues unique to Greater Minnesota, such as local government aid, economic development, transportation and environmental policy.
Johnson was elected by fellow mayors and city officials from across the state to lead the CGMC, long considered one of the most active, high-profile organizations to represent rural communities at the state capitol, a press release said.