Bemidji City Councilor Ron Johnson was elected to serve as president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities on July 27 at the coalition's three-day summer conference in Mankato. As president, Johnson will help direct efforts to inform state legislators on issues unique to Greater Minnesota, such as local government aid, economic development, transportation and environmental policy.