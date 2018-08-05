Northwest Minnesota Foundation receives grant

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation (NMF) has received a $197,800 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota Foundation to increase health equity in early childhood care and education. NMF will work with Peacemaker Resources to develop and implement the program, Step Up, in four counties and two tribal reservations, including Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, and Mahnomen counties, along with Red Lake and White Earth tribal communities. The primary goal of Step Up is to provide new and existing family licensed child care providers with improved strategies and techniques for addressing social-emotional behaviors of children aged 0-5 in their care, a press release said. Through Step Up, more than 1,000 children will demonstrate improved social-emotional behaviors and be better ready to learn by kindergarten, the release said.