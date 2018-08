Pictured left to right are ambassadors Brian Bissonette and Noemi Aylesworth, club manager Ed Bergum, scorer/puller Annelise Morris, treasurer Dave Smith, board member Bob Naylor, member Ken Stone and ambassadors Lisa Hofstad and Cindy Todavich. Submitted photo.

Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently congratulated Northland Regional Sports Park. The business, located at 8257 Highway 89 NW in Bemidji, is a multi-use sporting facility that promotes outdoor recreation, a press release said. The shooting sports park serves as a firearms training center, rifle and pistol shooting facility along with skeet and trap fields.