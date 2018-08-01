911 system restored in Fargo-Moorhead following outage

Mary Phillippi, director of the Red River Regional Dispatch Center, announced at about 4:30 p.m. that the system's lines were not working and that CenturyLink, an Internet provider, had been notified of the problem.

About an hour later, Phillippi said the system was working again. She said CenturyLink had not provided a cause for the problem.

"They were notified it was a widespread outage," she said. "Down in the (Twin Cities) metro area there were a number of dispatch centers that were out."

However, many 911 dispatch centers in counties surrounding Fargo-Moorhead did not experience the same issues.

A 911 outage in Grand Forks was noticed around 5 p.m. but only lasted several minutes.

Officials with the Minnesota counties of Otter Tail, Becker, Norman, Mahnomen and Wilkin confirmed their systems were operating normally during the Fargo-Moorhead outage. The North Dakota counties of Traill, Richland, Ransom, Griggs, Steele, Barnes and Sargent also said their systems were OK.

A CenturyLink spokesperson said a technical team is looking into the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.