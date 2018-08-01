The annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run began under overcast skies, and runners weathered unseasonably cool temperatures and an intermittent drizzle as they headed toward their first stop in Cass Lake. But the weather could not dampen the participants’ enthusiasm as they carried on a tradition that began more than two decades ago.

“This is a beautiful ceremony you will remember for the rest of your lives, I guarantee you,” former Red Lake Chairman Floyd “Buck” Jourdain told the group of more than 40 people gathered for the run’s kickoff. “Let’s celebrate our lives.”

The 200-mile, relay-style event was created in the mid-1990s to promote health and sobriety in Indian Country. Runners will spend four days carrying three staffs from Red Lake to Cass Lake, then to Grand Rapids, on to Floodwood and then to the Fond du Lac Reservation, where the event will end in a Celebration of Sobriety powwow.

Jourdain told the group that the run began after tribal leadership realized members were suffering from various health problems including addiction and suicide, but were not taking advantage of events and programs.

“There were a number of people who were trying to spread the message of sobriety in Indian Country…they said, ‘We’re not getting our message out there, people are dying,’” Jourdain said. “The elders said, ‘Well, we need to go into communities to spread the message to our people.’”

So Red Lake joined a number of other reservations across the state to hold the run.

From the get-go, the event drew young people who committed to all four days of the run. Reyna Lussier, Red Lake’s director of chemical health, said it’s important to get youth involved in the run and other events that promote sobriety.

“When you hit a younger age with youth then they’re less likely to use,” said Lussier, who participated in her first sobriety run when she was 14. “Prevention does work.”

Red Lake was hit hard by the opioid epidemic sweeping the nation. In the summer of 2016, the Red Lake Tribal Council declared a state of emergency after a handful of overdoses on the reservation.

“We’re trying to push every factor,” Lussier said. “Our program is at the front lines every day making sure our people are well.”

Above all, she said, anyone is welcome to run with the group.

“Even if somebody is sober for a day or a matter of hours, they can still come participate,” she said. “We’re not going to shame anybody. It’s really a powerful run for our people.”