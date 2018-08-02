Beltrami County WIC Program celebrates breastfeeding awareness

This year's theme is "Breastfeeding: Foundation of Life." The week helps raise awareness of the importance of breastfeeding for both babies and mothers and calls attention to local efforts that support breastfeeding, a press release said.

Beltrami County Public Health supports breastfeeding by participating in the local Breastfeeding Coalition, which sponsors the "Rock and Rest" tent, offers breastfeeding education and provides a lactation room for all county employees.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, breastfeeding is the standard for infant feeding. It provides essential nutrients and antibodies that boost an infant's immune system, providing protection from childhood illnesses. Babies who are not breastfed are more likely to develop common childhood illnesses like ear infections and diarrhea as well as chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes, asthma and childhood obesity.

Women who breastfeed have a reduced risk of breast cancer, ovarian cancer and osteoporosis. Increasing exclusive breastfeeding rates is one of the goals outlined in the Healthy Minnesota 2020 framework to improve health and reduce health disparities across the state.

By making breastfeeding easier, mothers can reach their goals and give their babies the best possible start in life, the release said.

The Minnesota Department of Health recognizes those who take steps to provide accommodations for women who would like to breastfeed or continue breastfeeding after returning to work or school. Visit www.health.state.mn.us/divs/oshii/bf/recognition.html for more details or contact Sheila Johnson at Beltrami County Public Health, (218) 333-8298.