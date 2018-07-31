Annual Spirit Run kicks off Wednesday

The 200-mile, relay-style event was created to celebrate and promote health and sobriety in Indian Country. Red Lake spiritual leader Larry Stillday, who died in 2014, once referred to the run as a prayer.

Runners will depart Red Lake at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday following an opening ceremony and the smudging of the staffs at the Red Lake Powwow Grounds. Participants are expected to arrive in Leech Lake for a feast at 5 p.m. Wednesday, depart on Thursday for Grand Rapids, head from Grand Rapids to Floodwood on Friday and arrive in Fond Du Lac on Saturday afternoon.

The event will end with a powwow at the Mash Ka Wisen Powwow Grounds in Sawyer, Minn.