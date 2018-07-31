Annual Spirit Run kicks off Wednesday
RED LAKE—For the 28th year in a row, Red Lakers and other participants will carry an Eagle Staff from the reservation to Fond du Lac Reservation near Cloquet, Minn., as part of the annual Anishinaabe Spirit Run.
The 200-mile, relay-style event was created to celebrate and promote health and sobriety in Indian Country. Red Lake spiritual leader Larry Stillday, who died in 2014, once referred to the run as a prayer.
Runners will depart Red Lake at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday following an opening ceremony and the smudging of the staffs at the Red Lake Powwow Grounds. Participants are expected to arrive in Leech Lake for a feast at 5 p.m. Wednesday, depart on Thursday for Grand Rapids, head from Grand Rapids to Floodwood on Friday and arrive in Fond Du Lac on Saturday afternoon.
The event will end with a powwow at the Mash Ka Wisen Powwow Grounds in Sawyer, Minn.