Suicide prevention motorcycle rally in Red Lake
RED LAKE -- The Annual “Youth Suicide Prevention Bike Rally Fundraiser” in Red Lake is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 25. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Fire Hall in Red Lake where breakfast will be provided for all participants. Included is the annual “Famous Red Lake Walleye Fish Fry“ at the conclusion of motorcycle ride.
Drawings will be held along with live music. There will be the annual buy in poker run (last year’s pot was $1,100) as well as other fundraising activities. Cost for bike rally event is $25.
For more information or questions, contact Bill May or Lea Perkins on Facebook, a release said.