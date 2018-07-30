While specific events are scheduled to start Wednesday, boats will be launching into the water a day earlier for practice sessions, scheduled from 5-9 p.m. The practice sessions for teams will continue through Friday to help participants prepare while other activities take place on the shores for spectators.

The festival will open at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota’s taco fundraiser. Served until 8 p.m. for $8, the fry bread taco fundraiser will have all proceeds go toward the Sanford Heart and Vascular Center.

Then, on Thursday, the festival will host a brat cookout at Paul Bunyan Park from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The cookout will serve as a fundraiser for the future Northern Minnesota Veterans Home.

Later that day, at 6:30 p.m., the eighth annual Cornhole Tournament will take place. A single elimination tournament with up to 64 teams, the cornhole competition costs $30 per two-person team with all proceeds toward the Beltrami County Relay for Life.

On Friday, festivities get underway at 3 p.m. with Minnesota Public Radio’s Classical Pop-up Truck at the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues. The truck will be operating until 4 p.m.

Competitors in the races will then have their first time to shine at 6 p.m. during the Parade of Teams and Dragon Boat Festival Opening Ceremonies. According to the event website, because dragon boats are rich in Chinese heritage, the opening parade of teams will be led by the staff and students at Concordia’s Sen Lin Hu Chinese Language Village and its dragon and drum crew.

The first races will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday with the Sprint Cup event. Referred to as a warm-up race for Saturday’s events by the event website, the Sprint Cup is a 200-meter course where each team gets two races.

Race day will begin with the festival’s fifth annual 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. followed by a ½K Kids Fun Run at 9 a.m. While the morning walk/run events take place, the festival will also host a breakfast, served by past race participants the Erpelding Family. Proceeds from free will donations for the breakfast will go toward supporting the Sanford Cancer Center.

Dragon boat teams will then enter the water for the first round of heats, taking place from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The second round will follow from 1:30-4:15 p.m. and the final heats will take place from 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Along with the trophies and honors given to the top finishers of Saturday’s races, the festival will also crown winners of the traveling Challenge Cups. The cups are awarded to teams who compete head-to-head with others in similar categories.

Race events will conclude with an award ceremony at 5:30 p.m., with the Closing Ceremonies immediately following.

In addition to the three rounds of competition, the festival will also feature a heat following the morning races with teams featuring cancer survivors and supporters. A rose ceremony will follow to honor those who’ve died from cancer and cancer survivors.

On a daily basis, the festival will also feature the Dragon Den, for entertainment and beverages. The Dragon Den will be open from 4-9 p.m. on Wednesday, 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight on Friday and 9 a.m.-midnight on Saturday.

Performances at the Dragon Den this year include the Acoust Hicks on Wednesday, music from Mix 103.7 on Thursday, DMS Entertainment on Friday and Corey Medina & Brothers on Saturday.

From 4-9 p.m. on Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday, the festival will have a food court open, too.

For more information on the festival, visit https://bemidjidragonboat.com.