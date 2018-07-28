AirSho earns high praise from attendees

A number of aerobatic acts drew oohs and ahs throughout the day, but it was the finale put on by the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels that everyone was waiting for.

Navy vet Dave Rasmussen gave his camera a workout as the Blue Angels went through their show. The 71-year-old Fargoan had once sought to be a Naval aviator, but ended up as an intelligence officer.

"Quite a demonstration. And asset for the Navy," Rasmussen said, while the Blue Angels thundered overhead and knifed past each other in daring head-on passes. "Way better than the junior service that also flies," he joked.

As the powerful F/A-18s thundered through deftly balletic turns and ripped over the crowds with afterburners ablaze, Paul W Wier, 66, of Eveleth, Minn., took it in with the appreciative eye of a pilot.

Wier had flown one of six Lockheed P-2 aircraft that were part of the Army inventory.

"The plane I flew was a little bigger than that," Wier said, pointing to a nearby B-25 bomber.

"I've seen the Blue Angels before; they are really good," Wier said. "I missed (the air show) last year (in Duluth)."

Pride of Casselton

The Air Force had a solid local connection at this year's AirSho. Two matte black F-15E Strike Eagles from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, N.C., stood side by side, attracting questions from hundreds of people throughout the day.

Capt. Skylor Helm and Maj. Joss Martin of the 333rd Fighter Squadron are Casselton natives and graduates of Central Cass High School. Martin in 2001 and Helm in 2006.

Coming to the Fargo AirSho is a treat for the Lancers' aircrews, Helm said.

"We can show our friends our airplanes," Helm said.

There's also a 2004 University of North Dakota graduate in the group, Maj. Tanner Hein, originally of Spring Lake Park, Minn.

Keeping your cool

The temperature may have touched 80 with a light breeze, but it probably felt hotter on the concrete apron by the former hangers of the Happy Hooligans.

People sought shade where they could, many of them under the wings of warbirds, old and new, parked as static displays.

Many AirSho attendees ducked into the F-M Ambulance cooling tent, taking advantage of a cooling soak in the steady mist.

"It's good. It cools you off really good," said Mark Simmons of Dilworth.

Simmons, at the show with his wife and two children, was enjoying the aerial acts, particularly the "Screamin' Sasquatch" jet-assisted Waco biplane.

"That was beautiful," Simmons said.

Got pull-up power?

On the north side of the AirSho grounds, the Navy and Marine displays offered visitors a chance to flex their muscles on pull-up bars.

Marine Lt. Madison Juelfs was doing steady business, boosting youngsters up to the bars, and seeing who might make good Marines "about 10 years from now."

"The kids love it," Juelfs said, as a girl, perhaps 9 or 10, asked to take another shot.

Older kids get a water bottle for 10 pull-ups and 20 pull-ups earns a T-shirt.

"That's how we rope them in," Juelfs joked.

At the Navy pull-up challenge, Brian Braun of Bismarck was showing he still had something left in the tank at 40.

Braun showed his brawn by doing 22 pullups, putting him fourth on the leaderboard.

"I do pull-ups every week for my workout," said Braun, who has been an AirSho regular since 2005.

Leap of faith rewarded

The U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs - drawn from the ranks of the special operations SEALS - opened the show, dropping 12,500 feet, with Gov. Doug Burgum attached to retired SEAL Jim Woods in a tandem jump.

"It's amazing how far some guys will go to avoid buying a ticket," Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., joked to the crowd.

Burgum said he makes it a point to be grateful for what life brings to him.

"This is the most grateful I've ever been," he said after the jump to open the two-day show.

Burgum also administered the oath of re-enlistment to Petty Officer 1st Class Austin Hawk, a North Dakota State University student.

Missing that roar

Mike Jenness and his son, Sam, 11, eyed the sky throughout the Blue Angels show.

Jenness, a communications tech sergeant with the 119th Wing of the North Dakota Air National Guard, said he works at the Guard base daily.

Jenness said the roar of the Blue Angels reminded him of the days when the Guard regularly flew F-16s in Fargo.

"This makes you miss it more," Jenness said.

The AirSho continues today, with the gates opening at 9 a.m. and the show starting about 11 a.m. For more information on the show and how to purchase tickets, go online to fargoairsho.com