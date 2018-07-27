Grant will help combat homelessness in region

HUD gave a total of $43 million to 11 communities nationwide, including a $1.42 million grant to the Inter-County Community Council in Oklee, Minn.

The Inter-County Community Council received the grant on behalf of the Northwest Minnesota Continuum of Care, a group of organizations that run homeless programs in 12 counties as well at White Earth, Red Lake and Leech Lake.

"That's really the group that put the work into the project," said Catherine Johnson, executive director of the Inter-County Community Council.

Eleven of the 12 counties represented by the Northwest MN CoC—Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Normal, Pennington, Roseau and Red Lake—along with the reservations, could benefit from the grant. Johnson said that the HUD will allow the organizations to spend six months figuring out what is needed in the area. After HUD approves a plan, projects can apply for funding.

"Our goal is to work on creating systems that eliminate homelessness for all youth in the 12 counties, and this particular grant covers 11 of the counties," Johnson said. "They can come to the table and be part of the planning to really develop what's needed most in your community to serve homeless and at-risk youth."