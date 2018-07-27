There's time to tackle the numerous projects at the event center because of a slowdown that's common at facilities such as the Sanford Center during the year's warmest months.

"In the Upper Midwest, we cherish our summers," Executive Director Jeff Kossow said. "Outdoor things are what pretty much everyone does. We do events every now and again, but we're real cautious about it.

"My history in the business is that it's difficult, unless it's the absolute perfect act, to get people inside. The last two hockey buildings I was at, we also did very little during June, July and August."

One project at the facility is working to replacement lights in the concourse, with a switch from fluorescent to LED bulbs. Kossow said the change, expected to be finished by the start of hockey season, will be a major cost-saver for the building.

"Another one people will notice is a video wall we're adding to the main entrance," Kossow said. "When you walk in there, it will be a welcoming board with some advertising and highlights. It will help people get excited about the facility. That will be going up in the next 30 days."

Inside the arena, Kossow said work has ranged from buffering the dasher boards to deep cleaning the seating section and inspecting the hoisting equipment for the center-ice scoreboard.

On the digital level, Kossow said the Sanford Center is also getting a new point of sales system.

"At the beginning of hockey season, when people walk up to the counter, the efficiency is going to be greatly improved," Kossow said.

Work is also underway on the upper levels to open up previously unused space. New lighting, windows and carpeting have been inserted into a new sky lounge, with furniture and other amenities to follow.

Still in use

While the summer months are relatively slower, Sanford Center Food and Beverage Director Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard said there's been quite a bit of activity the past few months.

"The last concert was when Brad Paisley performed, and that was a sold out show on April 28. Following that in May we had the BSU and NTC commencements and Bemidji High School Prom," Vickaryous-Hubbard said. "Then we had the ice come back in for a while for a goalie camp and at the end of the month we had the Bemidji High School graduation. That filled up our May."

The Sanford Center's conference space also has seen plenty of use, Vickaryous-Hubbard said, with multiple weddings, meetings and conferences.

"For July, we had the Water Carnival in our parking lot, and that takes up a lot of space for us," Vickaryous-Hubbard said. "Then we have the Newsboys concert at the end of the month and coming up in August, we're going to have the ice coming back in, too, because we have a bantam hockey tournament in town."

On days with no events, though, Kossow said staff take action to maximize efficiencies.

"One thing we do during the summer is have very little part-time labor," Kossow said. "The other thing we do is keep as much of the building off as we possibly can. The things that don't need to run aren't turned on at all. Lights, cooling, anything we can do like that is done."

Looking ahead, along with BSU men's and women's hockey, events coming up at the city-owned building include Australian Pink Floyd on Oct. 14 and the Gigazone Gaming Championship on Oct. 20.