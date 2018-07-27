"I am so happy to be back ," Crow said. "It's a place that I fell in love with years ago, and I was so pleased to be welcomed back with wide open arms."

The Senior Activity Center, located in downtown Bemidji, is almost entirely volunteer-run. Crow's main job is to work with volunteers who run the center's gift shop, answer phones and greet visitors. She also works with committees to develop new activities and programs and manage ongoing activities and special events.

After she left the center in 2002, Crow worked at her son's school, then as a weight management coach at Profile by Sanford, weight loss plan and program.

Sixteen years after leaving her job at the center, Crow is excited to re-engage in relationships with seniors and the community. She grew up spending time with her grandparents, who owned a farm next door to her childhood home, and has always enjoyed spending time with seniors, she said, and loves the community aspect of the center.

"I've always felt comfortable with the senior population," Crow said. "This place is such a welcoming environment and everybody is excited to be here, it's a community all on its own. It's a very welcoming environment, and it's a fun place to be."

To volunteer with the senior center call 218-751-8836.