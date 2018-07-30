The Bemidji Pioneer takes readers back in time ... 50 years, to be exact, in this year's Annual Report in Sunday's paper, available now on newsstands and at the Pioneer office.

Our 24-page report, broken into sections D and E inside, tells stories about a smaller community with two U.S. highways running through the center of town, motels dotting the southern shore of Lake Bemidji, medical facilities and most of the town's business located in the downtown area.We also take a look at life on campus at Bemidji State College. We visit with couples who were married in 1968, as well as Vietnam war veterans, musicians, coaches and athletes.