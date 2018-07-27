Dayton honors Native youth gathering

Dayton declared Friday, July 27, as "Minnesota/Mnisota Tribal Youth Gathering Day," according to a news release from his office. The proclamation aims to celebrate the first-ever Minnesota Tribal Youth Gathering, which brought together more than 300 young people, along with tribal, state, civic and business leaders to focus on challenges faced by Native youth.

Red Lake Nation member Jerald Cobenais, a member of the Native American Youth Steering Committee, thanked Dayton in the release.

"To bring all of us together as one for our communities in Indian county, I hope this gathering will inspire everyone to do something, big or small. It is important to address the issues we face back home — drugs, suicide, mental health — in order to remember ourselves, and not forget where we came from. We are resilient," Cobenais said in the release.