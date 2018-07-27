Five arrested in drug busts in Bemidji, Naytahwaush

According to a news release, the task force searched an address on Village Avenue in Naytahwaush on July 16 as part of an investigation into the distribution of heroin and fentanyl on the White Earth Reservation. Larry Butler, 30, and Chakeamm Coredo Cox, 26, both of Illinois; Terrence Lee Turner, 57, of Naytahwaush and Ashley Ann Weaver, 34, of Mahnomen, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

Agents allegedly seized 32 grams of heroin and a gun from the address.

On Thursday, July 19, task force agents arrested Darnell Warren, 50, of Minneapolis, in the parking lot of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji.

The arrest was made "in connection with a controlled substance sales and distribution investigation," the warrant said. Agents also allegedly seized 12 grams of heroin, 32 grams of cocaine, four grams of crack cocaine and about two grams of mushrooms.

The two busts coincided with another arrest last week in Cass Lake. Authorities arrested Robert Cody Mcrunels, 48, of Detroit, on suspicion of first-degree controlled substance sales. Agents allegedly bought about 14 grams of heroin from Mcrunels and co-conspirator Karla Jean Thompson, 34, of Cass Lake. Thompson was arrested along with Mcrunels on Tuesday, July 18.

Anyone with information about drug activity in the area should contact the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force at (218) 333-8130 or submit a tip through Beltrami County's website.