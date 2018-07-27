Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for July 26

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 3:05 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Animal

    2:03 p.m. A deputy responded to a report of a donkey at large at the intersection of Tengrove Road NW and Shamrock Court NW. The deputy was unable to locate the donkey.

    Burglary

    2:06 p.m. A 65-year-old female was arrested for second-degree burglary at the 10700 block of Jade Drive SW.

    7:38 p.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 10500 block of Jade Drive SW.

    Pursuit

    6:42 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle after deputies received a report of a reckless vehicle that resulted in a pursuit at the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Highway 2 NW.

    Trespass

    9:34 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested for trespassing at the 19900 block of Plantation Road SE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department's crime report was not available Friday.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime reportBemidjibemidji police departmentBeltrami Countybeltrami county sheriff's office
    Advertisement