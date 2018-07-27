Crime report for July 26

Burglary

2:06 p.m. A 65-year-old female was arrested for second-degree burglary at the 10700 block of Jade Drive SW.

7:38 p.m. Deputies received a report of a burglary at the 10500 block of Jade Drive SW.

Pursuit

6:42 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle after deputies received a report of a reckless vehicle that resulted in a pursuit at the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Highway 2 NW.

Trespass

9:34 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested for trespassing at the 19900 block of Plantation Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department's crime report was not available Friday.