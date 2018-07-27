Northwoods Caregivers celebrates 20 years

In the past 20 years, the organization has served more than 2,200 individuals with direct services and an additional 10,000 with education, caregiver support and senior community clean up services, according to a press release. More than 220 individuals have stepped forward to help provide care to community members including volunteers, interns, respite providers, homemakers, and homecare staff. In addition another 200-plus volunteers help each year with senior community cleanup.