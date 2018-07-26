Bemidji woman accused of assault with lighter fluid, crowbar

According to a criminal complaint Crystal Seelye—charged with second-degree assault—was at her Bemidji apartment July 18 attempting to break a hole in her wall when the victim arrived to check on her.

Seelye, who had been pounding on the wall, handed the victim a crowbar and asked her to make a hole, as Seelye had dropped something behind the wall.

Seelye, 29, left the room and came back with a glass of liquid, documents say, and told the victim to drink it. The victim noticed the liquid had an "overwhelming chemical smell" and refused to drink; Seelye allegedly proceeded to dump the glass on the victim's head, then hit her with the crowbar.

When the victim tried to leave Seelye's apartment, the criminal complaint said, Seelye locked the door. The victim was eventually able to unlock it and run to her car. Seelye allegedly tried to hit the victim with the crowbar through the car window.

After driving to a nearby gas station to try and wash out her eyes, the victim went to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center emergency room, where police were contacted. While searching Seelye's apartment, police found a crowbar and a bottle of lighter fluid, as well as cloth items and a soda bottle that smelled of chemicals, the documents said.

Seelye is currently in custody at the Beltrami County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 30.