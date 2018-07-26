Crime report for July 25

12:18 p.m. Deputies received a report of a dead body in Bemidji at the Lake Bemidji waterfront.

Warrant

7:42 p.m. A male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assault

4:29 p.m. A 42-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 600 block of 3rd Street NW.

4:47 p.m. A juvenile was arrested after assaulting staff members at the 1800 block of Park Avenue NW.

Burglary

8:54 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

DWI

2:33 a.m. A 38-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Beltrami Avenue NW and 14th Street NW.

Theft

7:43 a.m. Officers received a report of a stolen vehicle at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

Violations/Court Orders

11:42 a.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Warrant

2:01 p.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.