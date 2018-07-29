Knife River Materials awarded

Pictured from left to right are Doug Muyres, president of Knife River Materials; Clare Kapphuhn, adjutant of VFW Post 1260 Bemidji and employee of Knife River; Trisha Newland, human resources manager at Knife River; and Bruce Malterud, commander of VFW Post 1260 Bemidji. Knife River was sponsored by the local VFW Post 1260. Submitted photo.

Knife River Materials was recently honored with the Employee of the Year Award at the State VFW Convention held June 7-10 in Maple Grove. Trisha Newland, human resources manager at Knife River, accepted the award at the banquet. They were judged on the number of employees and the percentage of veterans they employee.