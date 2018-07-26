Woodcarvers Festival in Blackduck on Saturday

Traditionally held the last Saturday in July, the Blackduck Woodcarvers Festival is well known in the region, bringing in many exhibitors from near and far. There will be a huge variety of woodworking arts and crafts to see and buy, and there will be great food at the event, as well, organizers say. There's also the traditional raffle prize of a wood carved duck. For more information on the Woodcarvers Festival, call Rob at (218) 835-4949.

And the annual Blackduck Arts & Crafts Show will also be held Saturday, also 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the event will be held rain or shine. For more information on the arts and crafts show, call Diane at (218) 835-4247.

Also, the Blackduck Community Library's annual Book Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. near the playground at the Wayside Rest.