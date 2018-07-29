Bike and Build riders pass through Bemidji
A group of cyclists with the nonprofit Bike and Build recently passed through Bemidji as part of their trek across the northern United States to raise funds for affordable housing. The group stayed at Oak Hills Christian College where they met with a representative from Village of Hope.
During the extended ride, Bike and Build participants meet with locals, give presentations related to housing, and build affordable homes with local housing groups, according to a press release. The funds from the group's events are used to finance affordable housing projects. For more information, visit bikeandbuild.org. To follow the group's progress, visit nus18.wordpress.com.