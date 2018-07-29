Someone Special Volunteers: Lois Anderson and Joe McKinnon

United Way of Bemidji Area has nominated Lois Anderson. Anderson has been a key champion for the United Way of Bemidji Area while serving on the United Way Board of Directors for the past six years, according to a press release. She served as vice president in 2015, president in 2016 and past president in 2017. Her leadership, compassion and energy have paved the way for long-term success, the release said.

United Way of Bemidji Area also has nominated Joe McKinnon. McKinnon has also served on the United Way Board of Directors for the past six years. He served as treasurer from 2015-17. His drive to make the Bemidji community a better place for those in need is contagious, the release said.

To nominate a volunteer for the Someone Special Volunteer Program, or for more information, contact Shannon at the United Way of the Bemidji Area at (218) 444-8929, community@unitedwaybemidji.org, or visit www.unitedwaybemidji.org.