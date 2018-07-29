United Way pledges $3,000 to Minnesota Reading Corps
United Way of Bemidji Area has pledged $3,000 to Minnesota Reading Corps, an AmeriCorps program serving the Bemidji school district. For the 2018-19 school year, Reading Corps plans to place 13 literacy tutors in Bemidji area schools, including Central Elementary, Horace May Elementary, J. W. Smith Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Northern Elementary, Paul Bunyan Elementary and Solway Elementary. Tutors are still needed to begin in the fall.
Minnesota Reading Corps is AmeriCorps' largest statewide tutoring program and will place more than 1,000 tutors in Minnesota schools this year, according to a press release. Partner program Minnesota Math Corps will also place tutors in various schools across the state, including Bemidji Middle School.
Anyone interested in learning more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or who would like to apply to serve, should visit readingandmath.net or call (866) 859-2825.