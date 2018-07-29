United Way pledges $3,000 to Minnesota Reading Corps

Minnesota Reading Corps is AmeriCorps' largest statewide tutoring program and will place more than 1,000 tutors in Minnesota schools this year, according to a press release. Partner program Minnesota Math Corps will also place tutors in various schools across the state, including Bemidji Middle School.

Anyone interested in learning more about Reading Corps or Math Corps, or who would like to apply to serve, should visit readingandmath.net or call (866) 859-2825.