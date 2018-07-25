Sanford announces next Parent Connection meeting
BEMIDJI -- Sanford Bemidji will host the next meeting of the Parent Connection support group from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 26, in the clinic conference room, 1611 Anne St. The support group is for parents of children with special health needs.
No registration is required, and free childcare is provided. No registration is required. The group meets the last Thursday of every month. Visit sanfordhealth.org, keyword: Parent Connection for more information or contact Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, at (218) 333-4710.