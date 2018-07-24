United Way announces wine and beer tasting

A selection of wines and beers will be available courtesy of Bemidji Brewing Co., Bernick’s, D-S Beverages, Forestedge Winery, Goldschmidt Wine, McKinnon Co., Paustis Wine Co., and Phillips Wine & Spirits. Light food selections will be showcased by Lueken’s Village Foods.

All proceeds will support the 2018 United Way of Bemidji Area campaign for the community. For more information, visit www.UnitedWayBemidji.org or call the United Way office at (218) 444-8929.