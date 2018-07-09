Search
    Crime report for July 6-8

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:28 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

    DWI

    1:53 a.m. Saturday. A 56-year-old male was arrested for first-degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation and driving after cancellation at the intersection of State Park Road NE and Birchmont Beach Road NE.

    10:37 p.m. Saturday. A 57-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    11:55 p.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 SE.

    Fire

    12:13 a.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to a residential fire at the 1100 block of Augusta Drive NE.

    12:27 p.m. Saturday. A deputy responded to a structure fire at the 29800 block of Highway 1 NE.

    11:08 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a parked car on fire at the 300 block of Beltrami Lane SW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    12:44 p.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old male and a 36-year-old female were arrested for violating orders for protection on Thoren Drive NW after officers responded to a report of two suspicious people walking and asking for a screwdriver.

    5:04 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 9200 block of Lake Alice Lane NW.

    Warrant

    1:29 a.m. Friday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

    2:30 a.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested for warrants at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

    9:43 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

    1:48 a.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Pioneer Road NE.

    9:31 p.m. Sunday. A 32-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 2200 block of Osprey Lane SE.

    9:48 p.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Vagabond Loop.

    10:12 p.m. Sunday. A 52-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 16500 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

    11:51 p.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

    Assault

    3:52 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a domestic assault in progress at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW. Charges were referred to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

    Burglary

    6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 600 block of 38th Street NW.

    10:48 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1600 block of Bixby Avenue NE.

    12:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a theft from a garage at the 1500 block of 2nd Street SE.

    DWI

    6:10 p.m. Friday. A 28-year-old female was arrested for DWI and child endangerment after officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a restaurant at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    2:16 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and Carr Lake Road SE.

    5:08 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI and a 19-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

    Fire

    1:11 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a fire on 15th Street NW.

    Harassment

    1:47 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile male was arrested after officers responded to an intoxicated male threatening family members at the 800 block of Mississippi Avenue NW.

    Vehicle Calls/Complaints

    2:30 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was arrested after officers responded to a complaint of a wreckless vehicle at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

    5:29 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order at the 4400 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

    Warrant

    11:18 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

