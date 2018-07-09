Crime report for July 6-8

1:53 a.m. Saturday. A 56-year-old male was arrested for first-degree DWI, criminal vehicular operation and driving after cancellation at the intersection of State Park Road NE and Birchmont Beach Road NE.

10:37 p.m. Saturday. A 57-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

11:55 p.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Highway 2 SE.

Fire

12:13 a.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to a residential fire at the 1100 block of Augusta Drive NE.

12:27 p.m. Saturday. A deputy responded to a structure fire at the 29800 block of Highway 1 NE.

11:08 p.m. Saturday. Deputies received a report of a parked car on fire at the 300 block of Beltrami Lane SW.

Violations/Court Orders

12:44 p.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old male and a 36-year-old female were arrested for violating orders for protection on Thoren Drive NW after officers responded to a report of two suspicious people walking and asking for a screwdriver.

5:04 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the 9200 block of Lake Alice Lane NW.

Warrant

1:29 a.m. Friday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW.

2:30 a.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male and a juvenile were arrested for warrants at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

9:43 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

1:48 a.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Pioneer Road NE.

9:31 p.m. Sunday. A 32-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 2200 block of Osprey Lane SE.

9:48 p.m. Sunday. A 22-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Vagabond Loop.

10:12 p.m. Sunday. A 52-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 16500 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

11:51 p.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday:

Assault

3:52 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a domestic assault in progress at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW. Charges were referred to the Beltrami County Attorney's Office.

Burglary

6:30 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 600 block of 38th Street NW.

10:48 a.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 1600 block of Bixby Avenue NE.

12:48 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a theft from a garage at the 1500 block of 2nd Street SE.

DWI

6:10 p.m. Friday. A 28-year-old female was arrested for DWI and child endangerment after officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at a restaurant at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

2:16 a.m. Saturday. A 35-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive SE and Carr Lake Road SE.

5:08 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI and a 19-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

Fire

1:11 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a fire on 15th Street NW.

Harassment

1:47 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile male was arrested after officers responded to an intoxicated male threatening family members at the 800 block of Mississippi Avenue NW.

Vehicle Calls/Complaints

2:30 a.m. Friday. A juvenile was arrested after officers responded to a complaint of a wreckless vehicle at the intersection of 5th Street NW and Irvine Avenue NW.

5:29 p.m. Saturday. A 48-year-old male was arrested for violating a harassment restraining order at the 4400 block of Birchmont Drive NE.

Warrant

11:18 p.m. Friday. An 18-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 400 block of Bemidji Avenue N.