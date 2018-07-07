Sanders to stump for Ellison in Minnesota next week

Sanders, who rocked an enthusiastic audience of thousands in January 2016 in Duluth, will speak at 5 p.m. Friday, July 13, at Denfeld High School on behalf of U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison, DFL-Minn., who is running to be Minnesota’s attorney general.

Sanders will visit Duluth three weeks and two days after President Donald Trump, who stumped on behalf of Republican congressional candidate Pete Stauber at Amsoil Arena on June 20. Like Sanders, Trump also rallied in the Twin Ports on his own behalf while running for president in 2016, speaking in Superior that April.

Sanders on Friday endorsed Ellison, saying that as attorney general he would give Minnesota “a fighter for working people, the discriminated-against and the economically oppressed.”

It’s not the first time the progressive senator has backed Ellison. In November 2016, he supported Ellison for chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Ellison lost, but then was unanimously elected as deputy chair.

Ellison, a six-term congressman, is part of a crowded Democratic-Farmer-Labor field in the Aug. 14 primary election that also includes Mike Rothman, Debra Hilstrom, Matt Pelikan and Tom Foley. Pelikan has the party’s endorsement.

But Ellison has numerous endorsements to his credit, including from former Vice President Walter Mondale, Gov. Mark Dayton and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith.

When Sanders spoke at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center Arena in 2016, Ellison joined former state Sen. Becky Lourey in introducing him. The speech drew a passionate crowd that was estimated at close to 6,000.

The Vermont senator made two other visits to the northern Minnesota in 2016, speaking in Hibbing on Feb. 26 and then on behalf of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan Oct. 4 in the Kirby Ballroom at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

At the Denfeld rally, doors will open at 3:45 p.m. and music will begin at 4:15 p.m., with Sanders and Ellison slated to speak at 5 p.m.