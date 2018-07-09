"One of the best things about the language villages is the spontaneous entertainment," said Christine Schulze, executive director of the villages, as party-goers sang in Korean while waiting for the program to start.

The big announcement? The villages are set to add an eighth culturally authentic site, which will host their Sop Sogui Hosu Korean language village. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall. The village will boast traditional and contemporary Korean architecture to create an immersive environment for students who want to know more about Korean language and culture as a whole.

It's the first visit for donors Kenny and Simone Park, who funded $5 million dollars towards the project. They were impressed by what they saw.

"It's full of energy, and the young people surprised me. I didn't know how badly they had a desire, a dream, a passion, to learn more of the world culture and language. And they realize that the language is one of the best accesses to understanding the people and the country better in depth," said Kenny Park, who is the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Simone Corporation in Seoul, South Korea. The Simone Corporation is best known for being the largest designer and producer of women's luxury handbags in the world, ranging from Coach to Michael Kors.

Park first learned about the Concordia Language Villages while listening to the radio on his way to work, where he heard professor Ross King speaking about Hangul Day in South Korea. King mentioned the Concordia Language Villages and Park was interested to learn more.

"The interview was very impressive," said Park. "What he (Ross) described was; Korea has grown up politically and economically, like a grown up 25-year-old young gentlemen, but still the clothing of the culture, especially for Korean language, looks like a kid. It looks very awkward. That's why I called him up."

The conversation sparked a strong friendship, and Park was interested in helping to bridge the gap between American and Korean culture.

"My initial gift will lead other people who will have good will. I don't think I will see the full blossom of flowers or the fruits, but I just wanted to do the role of getting the new leaves or the bud," said Park.

He certainly did just that as the excited attendees of the event sat on pins and needles while waiting for the designers and architects of the newest village to reveal their design, and they certainly were not disappointed. Kathleen Stephens, former U.S. ambassador to The Republic of Korea and the first to speak fluent Korean, also made an appearance at the event.

The Concordia Language Villages, as stated by eight year president of Concordia William Craft, "is where the hearts of the young and the not so young are brought together."

The ceremony concluded with more songs by the villagers and the a ceremonial groundbreaking.

"From the villagers, I felt the energy, and dynamics, and enthusiasm," Park said, hoping his contribution will help to enlighten those who crave knowledge of the countries surrounding their own.

Cook is a summer reporting intern for the Pioneer.