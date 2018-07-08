MnDOT's Bauer retires after 26 years

One of her most memorable moments while working for MnDOT was digging through 5 feet of snow to find a survey marker, and then having to dig steps to get out of the hole, she said. Bauer said it's the people that make a workplace great and her co-workers are what she'll miss most about her job, the release said.

District 2 comprises more than 1,800 miles of state highways across 14 counties, and employs approximately 220 people to handle snow and ice control, roadway construction, traffic, land acquisition, business operations, planning, design and other transportation-related duties.