The Bemidji Walmart recently held a free cookout for all area public safety officials, which included Bemidji Emergency Medical Services, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department and the Bemidji Fire Department. Submitted photo.

The Bemidji Walmart recently held a free cookout for all area public safety officials, which included Bemidji Emergency Medical Services, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department and the Bemidji Fire Department. Bemidji Walmart held the event to express their appreciation for the hard work the area public safety officials do on a day-to-day basis, a press release said.