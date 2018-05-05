For even the most dedicated observers of the state Legislature, the coming negotiations will likely be complex. But what lawmakers agree upon between now and the May 21 session's end could have lasting effects on Minnesotans' bank accounts.

Eleven weeks into the legislative session, the Republican-led House and Senate and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton have all detailed what they think is the best way to rework the state's tax code to conform with the federal tax bill passed in December.

There were lengthy debates in both chambers where the GOP-crafted legislation received some bipartisan support.

Now, party leaders, the governor and his cabinet members must sit down and figure out the best way to compromise. Taxes are a key issue this session, but whatever deal is struck will likely be tied to other spending and policy changes.

Why do we need tax changes?

The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by Congress in December cut rates for businesses, individuals and families and reduced or eliminated many popular credits to cover some of the cost. Since much of Minnesota's tax code is tied to the federal provisions, changes are necessary.

If lawmakers do nothing, 300,000 Minnesotans would pay more and filers will face headaches preparing their returns next year. If they agree to all the federal changes, even more Minnesotans will pay more in taxes.

That means lawmakers need to find common ground in the next two weeks, because chances of coming back for a special session are slim.

What do they agree on?

The good news is Republicans and Democrats agreed on some big issues right from the start.

The most substantial one is how Minnesota defines taxable income. The state now uses federal taxable income, or FTI, but there is widespread agreement to move to adjusted gross income, or AGI.

The change essentially means the federal tax code will dictate less about the state's tax laws. Minnesota will have more control over credits and deductions and lawmakers should have to update tax rules less frequently.

There is also common ground around the standard deductions and personal and dependent exemptions. These are used to lower an individual or couple's income subject to taxes.

As for business taxes, another big point of agreement is for Minnesota to align with federal changes that allow businesses to write off capital expenses in one year rather than spreading it over time. Conforming to the federal change should make filing Minnesota business returns easier.

What do they disagree on?

Despite having a lot of common ground, there are a number of ideological differences that could trip up negotiations.

The biggest might be tax rates. Republicans want to reduce tax rates for individuals, families and businesses at some levels. Senate Republicans also have proposed automatic rate reductions when the state has a budget surplus.

Instead of adjusting rates, Dayton would rather provide new or expanded credits to "working families" to reduce the state tax burden.

There are also differences on how to tax corporate earnings stashed overseas if the money is brought back to the U.S.

The Republican-led Legislature and the Democratic governor continue to fight over taxes they agreed to eliminate last year.

Dayton says reductions on estate and tobacco taxes and changes to how commercial property taxes increase over time pose a long-term threat to the state's fiscal integrity. Republicans have countered that if the governor felt that way, he never should have signed the legislation in 2017.

The Senate tax bill goes further, expanding the estate tax cut.

What else could complicate negotiations?

Other tax and policy provisions not related to tax conformity could also complicate final negotiations.

Dayton has pushed a separate proposal to extend a tax on health care providers past its planned expiration at the end of 2019. The tax funds MinnesotaCare, a health insurance plan for the working poor, but is passed on to residents through higher costs for medical care and insurance plans.

Conversely, Republicans have proposed cutting the tax on health care premiums that is used to fund MNsure, the state's exchange under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. They argue the cut would make health insurance more affordable.

What happens next?

Differing tax bills have passed the House and Senate, so party leaders will have to appoint a joint ­committee to hash out the differences of those proposals.

Those committees typically include members of the minority party, in this instance Democrats, and members of Dayton's administration often have a chance to weigh in.

Ideally, those negotiations will take place in public sessions, but too often dealmakers disappear into back rooms to reach an accord.