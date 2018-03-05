Crime report for March 2-4

3:22 a.m. Saturday. A 47-year-old male was arrested for second-degree assault after deputies responded to an assault with a knife at the 1100 block of Augusta Drive NE.

2:29 p.m. Saturday. Deputies assisted Leech Lake with a report of an assault in progress at the 4900 block of Kappes Lane SE. Leech Lake Tribal Police took the report.

1:44 a.m. Sunday. Deputies received a report of an assault at the 4900 block of Turgi Hill Road NW.

7:17 p.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to a domestic assault at the 500 block of Anne Street NW.

Assist

10:08 p.m. Saturday. A 30-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation, using a false name and not carrying proof of insurance at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Dead Body

8:01 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to a report of a dead man in Tenstrike. An investigation regarding a possible fatal overdose is pending.

DWI

1:08 a.m. Saturday. A 49-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

4:10 p.m. Sunday. A 24-year-old female was arrested for DWI after deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch at the intersection of Bemidji Road NE and Country Club Road NE.

8:56 p.m. Sunday. A 33-year-old male was arrested for DWI and child endangerment and a 29-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation on Washington Avenue S.

Violations/Court Orders

3:31 a.m. Friday. A 25-year-old male was arrested for a probation violation at the intersection of Taft Avenue SE and 6th Street SE.

2:25 a.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old male was arrested for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in Bemidji.

3:05 p.m. Sunday. A juvenile was arrested for a probation violation in Bemidji.

Warrant

5:49 p.m. Friday. A 57-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

7:53 p.m. Friday. A 28-year-old male was arrested for warrants and for giving a false name and a 52-year-old male was arrested for warrants, DWI, driving after revocation and fifth-degree drug possession at the 15900 block of Tawanaville Lane SE.

10:40 a.m. Saturday. A 37-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Highway 2 W and Highway 89 NW.

4:29 p.m. Sunday. A 21-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Highway 2 W and Highway 89 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Assault

2:05 p.m. Friday. A 51-year-old male was arrested for fourth-degree assault, obstructing the legal process, trespassing and disorderly conduct at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

2:15 p.m. Friday. Officers responded after a student assaulted staff members at Bemidji Middle School.

11:52 p.m. Friday. A 22-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a stabbing at the 900 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

6:56 p.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old male was arrested for assault with a weapon and property damage at the 3800 block of Whispering Meadows Court NW.

2:20 a.m. Sunday. A 23-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1600 block of Birch Lane NE.

8:49 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 25100 block of Phoenix Loop NW.

5:46 p.m. Sunday. A 43-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 1200 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Fraud

11:24 a.m. Friday. Officers picked up three counterfeit bills from a local bank at the 1600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Theft

10:28 a.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old male was arrested at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Irvine Avenue NW for receiving stolen property after officers received a report of the theft of money and a cell phone.

11:24 a.m. Sunday. A 24-year-old female was arrested for motor vehicle theft at the 3000 block of Cedar Lane NW.

Traffic Stop

4:46 a.m. Sunday. A 37-year-old female was arrested for DWI, driving after cancellation, fifth-degree drug possession and a warrant, and a 28-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree drug possession.

Warrant

12:19 a.m. Friday. A 48-year-old male was arrested for warrants and for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order at the 2900 block of Delton Avenue NW.

7:52 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.