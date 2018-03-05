Tenstrike man dies from possible overdose

Yerbich had been dead "for some time," the release said, but did not specify how long.

Preliminary investigation indicated that Yerbich may have died as the result of a heroin overdose. The Beltrami County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy, and a toxicology report is pending.

Anyone with information on Yerbich's death should call the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at (218) 333-9111.