Tenstrike man dies from possible overdose
O'BRIEN TOWNSHIP—A Tenstrike man was found dead Saturday after a possible heroin overdose.
According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home at 9600 block of Nebish Road NW in O'Brien Township. When deputies arrived they found the body of Timothy Yerbich, 40. O'Brien Township is about 20 miles northeast of Bemidji.
Yerbich had been dead "for some time," the release said, but did not specify how long.
Preliminary investigation indicated that Yerbich may have died as the result of a heroin overdose. The Beltrami County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy, and a toxicology report is pending.
Anyone with information on Yerbich's death should call the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office at (218) 333-9111.