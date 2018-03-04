Bemidji KOA receives recognition
BEMIDJI—The Bemidji Kampgrounds of America recently was designated as a KOA Journey, one of three descriptive brands created to help campers select the right campground for their needs, a press release said.
Located at 510 Brightstar Road NW, the Bemidji KOA Journey is a recipient of the 2018 KOA Founder's and President's awards for meeting exceptional quality standards and achieving world-class service scores, the release said. It is open May 11 through Sept. 30, weather permitting.