Red Lake summit to focus on opioids

Formerly the Drug & Gang summit, the three-day event will focus on the state of emergency declared in July in response to the opioid epidemic affecting both the reservation and the nation.

"That's what our summit is, basically," said Reyna Lussier, Red Lake Chemical Health Programs' project director. "Really hit target areas about the opioids and drugs, and then talk about what we have done for the community since."

The summit runs from Wednesday through Friday and begins with opening ceremonies, a welcome and remarks by Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. Other speakers include Arlen Medicine, interim program director of the band's chemical health programs, and Kelly Brunelle, of the Red Lake Department of Public Safety.

Workshops on healthy relationships, opioids, medication assisted treatment, community collaboration and ceremonies and traditions are offered Thursday and a question-and-answer period will be held Friday

"We believe that our culture is prevention, and we want to also bring back and implement the culture in our programs," Lussier said. "We want them to get well, we want their spirit to be alive again."