Wolf Moon rises over frozen Mille Lacs Lake

The first full moon of the year is a supermoon, according to NASA. A supermoon appears bigger and brighter than a full moon. NASA says a supermoon is what astronomers would call a perigean full moon: a full moon occurring near or at the time when the moon is at its closest point in its orbit around Earth, the USA Today reported.

A supermoon can appear as much as 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than when a full moon is at its farthest distance from Earth, NASA stated.

The astronomical term for a supermoon is "perigee syzygy." (Syzygy is when the sun, moon and Earth are all aligned in a straight line.) There will be a second chance to catch a supermoon at the end of January.