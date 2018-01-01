Buffer law on agenda for county commission

According to county documents, one of the requirements of administering the law is the adoption of a countywide ordinance that meets the minimum requirements established by the state Board of Water and Soil Resources. Such an ordinance does not create any new requirements or standards to follow, though.

The ordinance would only refer to the buffer law statutes and include the processes for determining compliance and enforcement if a landowner chooses not to comply. Compliance with the law will be determined by the county's Soil and Water Conservation District.

By opting to administer the law, the county will receive $60,000 in the first year of the program and $80,000 the second year.

The state buffer law was initially approved in 2015 and amended by the Legislature in 2016 and 2017. The legislation established new perennial vegetation buffers of 50 feet for parcels abutting public water and of 16.5 feet for parcels abutting public ditches. The buffers are to help filter out phosphorus, nitrogen and sediment.

The law took effect on Nov. 1 for the parcels near public water and will take effect for parcels by ditches on Nov. 1, 2018.

The board is scheduled to approve a hearing date for the ordinance at its meeting following the work session by way of the consent agenda.

Another item for the commissioners during its meeting Tuesday is to elect the next board chairman. Next in line for the position is Richard Anderson, as County Administrator Kay Mack said the seat rotates every year.