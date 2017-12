BEMIDJI—Bike Bemidji's annual Brrrrmidji New Year's Bike Ride will be held on Monday, Jan. 1. Riders will begin meeting at 12:30 p.m. and then take off at 1 p.m. from the Cabin Coffee House and Cafe in downtown Bemidji, 214 Third St. NW. The routes will depend on the weather. Participants are encourage to dress appropriately.