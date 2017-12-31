BEMIDJI—Nichole Hassebroek, certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Sanford Bemidji Oncology and Palliative Care Department. Hassebroek received her master's degree in nursing in 2011 from Minnesota State University in Mankato. She is board certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. As a certified nurse practitioner, she specializes in palliative care, medical oncology and hematology.