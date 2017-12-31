Hassebroek joins Sanford Bemidji as certified nurse practitioner
BEMIDJI—Nichole Hassebroek, certified nurse practitioner, has joined the Sanford Bemidji Oncology and Palliative Care Department. Hassebroek received her master's degree in nursing in 2011 from Minnesota State University in Mankato. She is board certified with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners. As a certified nurse practitioner, she specializes in palliative care, medical oncology and hematology.
Hassebroek practices at Sanford Bemidji Clinic, located at 1705 Anne St.