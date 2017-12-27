The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, hours after Jacob Richard Lindekugel's girlfriend had revived him with Narcan, a prescription medicine that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, according to court records.

Per the medication's instructions, the woman then called 911 to get Lindekugel further treatment by medical professionals.

When the 24-year-old returned from the hospital, he yelled at his girlfriend for unnecessarily involving the authorities and accused her of infidelity, legal documents say.

Fearful, the woman removed a small bottle of pepper spray she keeps on her key chain and kept it alongside her while she read a story to her daughter in the child's bedroom. Lindekugel saw the bottle hidden in bedding, grabbed it, and sprayed it at his girlfriend's face while her child was lying on her chest, authorities say.

The woman and child reportedly got the compound in their eyes and experienced pain and tearing for "an extended period," according to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Dec. 26, against Lindekugel in Ramsey County District Court.

Police found the woman and child crying outside the woman's Shoreview home after she called police.

Lindekugel reportedly admitted at the scene to spraying his girlfriend with the pepper spray, but not her daughter. Lindekugel could not be immediately reached for comment and no attorney was listed for him in court records.

His criminal record includes one felony conviction for drug possession in 2014. He faces one count of unlawful use of tear gas.